Shigeru Ishiba's Strategic Cabinet Picks: Key Appointments Ahead of Japanese Government Formation

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will likely appoint former Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister when he forms his government this week, according to the Asahi newspaper on Sunday.

Iwaya, who served as defence chief from 2018 to 2019, was instrumental in Ishiba's successful run for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), noted the Asahi, which did not specify its sources. Ishiba, 67, declared after winning the LDP's internal election on Friday that he plans to establish his government on Tuesday, contingent on a parliamentary vote.

Reports suggest Ishiba will appoint former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato as finance minister and retain Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary. Ishiba hinted at the possibility of a snap election and emphasized the importance of keeping monetary policy accommodative to support economic recovery, marking a potential shift in his stance on the Bank of Japan's past monetary policies.

