Shigeru Ishiba's Strategic Cabinet Picks: Key Appointments Ahead of Japanese Government Formation
Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is set to appoint former Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister. He plans to form his government on Tuesday after the lower house of parliament votes on a prime minister. His strategic cabinet selections indicate a focus on economic recovery and potentially a snap election.
Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will likely appoint former Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister when he forms his government this week, according to the Asahi newspaper on Sunday.
Iwaya, who served as defence chief from 2018 to 2019, was instrumental in Ishiba's successful run for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), noted the Asahi, which did not specify its sources. Ishiba, 67, declared after winning the LDP's internal election on Friday that he plans to establish his government on Tuesday, contingent on a parliamentary vote.
Reports suggest Ishiba will appoint former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato as finance minister and retain Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary. Ishiba hinted at the possibility of a snap election and emphasized the importance of keeping monetary policy accommodative to support economic recovery, marking a potential shift in his stance on the Bank of Japan's past monetary policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanae Takaichi Advocates Caution on Interest Rate Hikes Amid Economic Recovery
Israeli Defence Minister Advocates Military Action for Northern Residents' Return
Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's Diplomatic Tour
Sri Lanka's Pivotal Election: Economic Recovery and Political Future at Stake
Israeli defence minister declares start of ''new phase'' of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon, reports AP.