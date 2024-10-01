Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls for Proposals for Road Construction and Repair

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked MPs and MLAs to submit proposals within 15 days for constructing and repairing roads, bridges, and bypasses. He emphasized the importance of quality roads in both rural and urban areas, assuring lawmakers of ample funds and urging collaboration with local administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all MPs and MLAs to submit proposals within the next 15 days for the construction of new roads, bypasses, and bridges as well as the repair of existing ones in their constituencies.

During a video conference with public representatives, the chief minister emphasised the need for quality roads in both rural and urban areas and urged lawmakers to actively engage in this effort.

He assured them that there was no shortage of funds for road projects and instructed public representatives to work closely with the district administration and core committees, under the supervision of the district minister in charge, to draft proposals.

He also stressed that even villages with populations as small as 250 people should have access to paved roads. He urged public representatives from districts without bypass roads to submit proposals based on local requirements. He emphasized that sufficient funds have been allocated to improve connectivity to religious, spiritual, historical, and mythologically significant sites, as better roads are essential for boosting tourism.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of enhancing connectivity in industrial and logistics parks, as well as areas near sugar mills. He instructed that the state-wide campaign for road repairs and pothole removal be completed by October 10 in the first phase. Administrative officers from all zones, divisions, ranges, and districts attended the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

