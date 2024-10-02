BJP Expels Tripura Leader Patal Kanya Jamatia for Anti-Party Activities

The BJP on Tuesday expelled its Tripura unit vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia, citing anti-party activities and indiscipline as reasons for the decision.

Jamatia, a prominent tribal leader, joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections but recently launched the Tripura People's Socialist Party (TPSP), creating a political rift.

Though she lost the election from Amapinagar constituency on a BJP ticket, Jamatia was named chairman of the Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd. Despite her new role, the BJP's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee instructed her expulsion, underscoring internal party dynamics and discipline enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)