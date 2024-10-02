Left Menu

BJP Expels Tripura Leader Patal Kanya Jamatia for Anti-Party Activities

The BJP expelled its Tripura unit vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia for anti-party activities. Jamatia, a tribal leader and former BJP candidate in the 2023 elections, recently founded the Tripura People’s Socialist Party. Despite losing in the Amapinagar constituency, she was appointed chairman of Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd.

The BJP on Tuesday expelled its Tripura unit vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia, citing anti-party activities and indiscipline as reasons for the decision.

Jamatia, a prominent tribal leader, joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections but recently launched the Tripura People's Socialist Party (TPSP), creating a political rift.

Though she lost the election from Amapinagar constituency on a BJP ticket, Jamatia was named chairman of the Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd. Despite her new role, the BJP's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee instructed her expulsion, underscoring internal party dynamics and discipline enforcement.

