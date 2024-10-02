Questions Arise About Tim Walz's Tiananmen Square Claims

Tim Walz, the Democrats' vice presidential candidate, has come under scrutiny after Minnesota Public Radio revealed discrepancies in his account of being near Tiananmen Square during the 1989 crackdown. A photograph and newspaper report indicate he was in Nebraska at the time.

Walz had claimed to be in Hong Kong during the pro-democracy protests, which culminated in a brutal government response. MPR reported on Sept. 30 that a photograph from May 16, 1989, showed Walz at the National Guard Armory in Alliance, Nebraska, and a newspaper story stated he would head to China later that year.

Questions about Walz's military service further complicate his narrative. Despite claiming to have carried 'weapons of war' and presenting himself as a retired command sergeant major, he never completed the paperwork to officially retire at that rank. The campaign for presidential candidate Kamala Harris declined to comment on the latest revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)