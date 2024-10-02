Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack
US President Joe Biden lauded the Israeli military for effectively neutralizing a massive missile attack from Iran, highlighting the substantial military collaboration between the US and Israel. While minimal damage was reported, Biden and other US officials condemned the aggression, emphasizing their unwavering support for Israel’s defense.
US President Joe Biden praised the Israeli military's successful defense against a barrage of nearly 200 Iranian missiles, calling the attack 'defeated and ineffective.' His remarks came just hours after the assault, pointing to effective joint US-Israeli military planning.
The Israeli Defense Forces reported no injuries from the attack, while US forces actively participated in intercepting the missiles. Major General Patrick S. Ryder confirmed that two US destroyers launched interceptors from the eastern Mediterranean to aid Israel's defense.
Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the attack, emphasizing Iran's destabilizing role in the Middle East. Biden reassured that the US military remains poised to protect American and allied interests in the region.
