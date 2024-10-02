Left Menu

Trump Targets Key Democratic Stronghold Ahead of Vice-Presidential Debate

Former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday campaigning in Wisconsin's Democratic stronghold, Dane County, ahead of the vice-presidential debate. He held events in Waunakee and Milwaukee, addressing various issues and taking jabs at Democratic leaders. Trump's aim was to bolster Republican votes in the crucial battleground state.

Former President Donald Trump spent more than an hour ahead of Tuesday night's vice-presidential debate campaigning in a Democratic county that is crucial to Kamala Harris' hopes for winning the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

Republican Trump appeared at a manufacturing facility in Waunakee, a suburb of Wisconsin's capital city of Madison in the Democratic stronghold of Dane County. Trump had never campaigned in Dane County nor visited as president.

In an event advertised as economic-themed, Trump bounced from subject to subject, also taking on Democratic nominee Harris on issues, including foreign policy, crime and immigration, while intermittently pivoting to criticism of outgoing President Joe Biden.

'I'm asking every citizen to join me in launching sort of a new golden age for America,' Trump told hundreds inside Dane Manufacturing, a metal fabricator that has a long history of hosting Republican candidates and officeholders.

Trump also could not pass up a jab at former president Jimmy Carter on the Georgia Democrat's 100th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

