Showdown in New York: Vance vs. Walz in Final 2024 VP Debate

U.S. Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz faced off in the final debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. The debate focused initially on Middle East policy, but both candidates used the platform to critique Trump's record and introduce their backgrounds, with Vance defending Trump's term as peaceful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 07:16 IST
U.S. Senator JD Vance, Republican Donald Trump's pick for vice president, faced off against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the running mate for Democrat Kamala Harris, in a nationally televised debate on Tuesday.

This debate, likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, holds significant weight as the Nov. 5 election approaches. The opening question concerned the ongoing Middle East conflict, specifically whether the candidates would support a preemptive Israeli strike on Iran to disrupt its nuclear program.

Both candidates avoided a direct answer. Walz diverted to critique Trump's presidential record, emphasizing a need for steady leadership. Vance, who eventually supported Israel's potential decision under another Trump administration, initially spoke about his challenging upbringing before praising Trump's foreign policy as exceptionally peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

