Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Vows to Strengthen Japan-US Alliance and Address Economy

Japan's newly instated Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged to uphold and equalize the crucial Japan-US alliance, highlighting his administration's dedication to both economic recovery and public trust restoration. His ascension follows the resignation of Fumio Kishida, whose tenure was burdened by scandals.

In a prompt gesture of alliance, Ishiba communicated with US President Joe Biden, assuring enhanced Japan-US relations. Emphasizing defense, Ishiba's Cabinet is notably free of influence from major party factions, signalling a departure from scandal-linked predecessors. Ishiba also advocated for stronger military cooperation with allied nations, proposing a NATO-like regional alliance.

Ishiba aims to protect Japan against significant security threats, referring to the post-WWII era's heightened tensions. He seeks to create a balanced Japan-US security arrangement, involving joint base management, though acknowledging it would not materialize swiftly. Ishiba proposed a snap election and reshuffled his Cabinet, retaining key figures and responding to gender diversity pressures in public office.

