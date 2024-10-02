Left Menu

BJP Expels Vice President Patal Kanya Jamatia for 'Anti-Party' Activities

The BJP in Tripura has expelled its state vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for engaging in 'anti-party' activities. The expulsion came shortly after she launched the Tripura People's Socialist Party. Jamatia, a prominent tribal leader and former BJP assembly candidate, aimed to serve the people through her new political movement.

Updated: 02-10-2024
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Tripura has expelled its state vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for engaging in 'anti-party' activities. The decision was made following instructions from the BJP's state president, Rajib Bhattacharjee.

The expulsion came a day after Jamatia, a notable tribal leader who had joined the BJP prior to the 2023 assembly elections, announced the formation of the Tripura People's Socialist Party (TPSP).

Despite being a candidate in the last assembly election for the BJP from Amapinagar constituency, which she lost, Jamatia was later appointed chairman of the Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd (TRPCL). She has stated that her new party aims 'to serve the people.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

