U.S. Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Face-Off in Final 2024 Debate

U.S. Senator JD Vance, Republican Donald Trump's pick as his vice presidential running mate, faced off against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, chosen by Democrat Kamala Harris, in a nationally televised debate on Tuesday. This debate could be the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially adding extra significance ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The debate, initially expected to be heated, turned out to be surprisingly cordial. Vance was anticipated to criticize Walz for allegedly misrepresenting his military record and his handling of the 2020 Minneapolis riots, while Walz was set to accuse Vance of altering his beliefs to align with Trump. However, the exchange remained civil, with both candidates acknowledging each other's points and concluding the debate on a positive note.

Vance, aiming to repair his image after a rocky campaign rollout, focused on advocating for Trump's policies and presenting a positive message. He addressed various issues, including energy production and trade policies, striving to make Trump more palatable to voters. Despite some heated moments towards the end, particularly on the topics of election integrity and a future Trump administration, Vance maintained his composure. The debate highlighted the ongoing challenges and strategies of both campaigns as the election approaches.

