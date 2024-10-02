Left Menu

U.S. Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Face-Off in Final 2024 Debate

U.S. Senator JD Vance, chosen by Donald Trump as vice presidential running mate, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' pick, debated in New York. Despite expectations of a contentious debate, the candidates engaged in civil discourse. Vance aimed to bolster Trump's image, faced challenges on various fronts, and strategically dodged controversial topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:30 IST
U.S. Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Face-Off in Final 2024 Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senator JD Vance, Republican Donald Trump's pick as his vice presidential running mate, faced off against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, chosen by Democrat Kamala Harris, in a nationally televised debate on Tuesday. This debate could be the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially adding extra significance ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The debate, initially expected to be heated, turned out to be surprisingly cordial. Vance was anticipated to criticize Walz for allegedly misrepresenting his military record and his handling of the 2020 Minneapolis riots, while Walz was set to accuse Vance of altering his beliefs to align with Trump. However, the exchange remained civil, with both candidates acknowledging each other's points and concluding the debate on a positive note.

Vance, aiming to repair his image after a rocky campaign rollout, focused on advocating for Trump's policies and presenting a positive message. He addressed various issues, including energy production and trade policies, striving to make Trump more palatable to voters. Despite some heated moments towards the end, particularly on the topics of election integrity and a future Trump administration, Vance maintained his composure. The debate highlighted the ongoing challenges and strategies of both campaigns as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024