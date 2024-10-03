Left Menu

Trump's Desperate Bid to Overturn 2020 Election Exposed

A new court filing details Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, highlighting false claims of voter fraud and alleged crimes. The filing includes accounts from close aides portraying Trump as desperate to retain power and suggests his actions were private rather than official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:49 IST
Trump's Desperate Bid to Overturn 2020 Election Exposed
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

A newly unsealed court filing reveals extensive details of Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Prosecutors allege that Trump laid the groundwork for voter fraud claims before losing the election, seeking to retain power through crimes and deceit.

The special counsel's filing, led by Jack Smith, provides a comprehensive narrative of Trump's actions, including private conversations with former Vice President Mike Pence. It paints a picture of an increasingly desperate Trump, urging aides to disregard the electoral process and court rulings that rejected his claims.

The brief, originally under seal, argues that Trump's actions were private rather than official, urging US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to consider these offenses in the indictment. Trump's campaign criticized the filing as false and unconstitutional, while prosecutors cite it as crucial evidence in this landmark case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024