Trump's Desperate Bid to Overturn 2020 Election Exposed

A newly unsealed court filing reveals extensive details of Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Prosecutors allege that Trump laid the groundwork for voter fraud claims before losing the election, seeking to retain power through crimes and deceit.

The special counsel's filing, led by Jack Smith, provides a comprehensive narrative of Trump's actions, including private conversations with former Vice President Mike Pence. It paints a picture of an increasingly desperate Trump, urging aides to disregard the electoral process and court rulings that rejected his claims.

The brief, originally under seal, argues that Trump's actions were private rather than official, urging US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to consider these offenses in the indictment. Trump's campaign criticized the filing as false and unconstitutional, while prosecutors cite it as crucial evidence in this landmark case.

