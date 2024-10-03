Trump Pressured Pence to Overturn 2020 Election, Court Filing Reveals

U.S. prosecutors have claimed that Donald Trump acted beyond his presidential duties by pressuring state officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a newly publicized court filing.

The comprehensive 165-page document marks the likely final chance for prosecutors to detail their case before the upcoming Nov. 5 election, given that a trial will not take place before Trump potentially faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The document outlines Trump's conduct post-2020 election, alleging instances of manipulation and pressure tactics directed at Pence, as well as mocking allies' fraud claims. Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges related to obstructing the congressional certification and defrauding the U.S. electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)