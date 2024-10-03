Melania Trump's Stance on Abortion Sparks Debate

In a striking revelation, Melania Trump asserts a woman's right to choose abortion in her forthcoming memoir. This position is notably at odds with her husband, former President Donald Trump, who supports state-imposed restrictions on the procedure.

Her memoir's publication is strategically scheduled for four weeks before the November 5 election, where her husband competes against Democratic contender Kamala Harris. The Guardian reported these insights, with a copy of the book reportedly obtained by the newspaper.

Donald Trump, aligning with the Republican stance, supports exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's life is in jeopardy. Attempts to obtain comments from Melania Trump's spokesperson were unsuccessful according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)