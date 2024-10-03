Left Menu

Smooth Transition: Claudia Sheinbaum's Presidential Debut

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's new president, begins her term by adopting former President Lopez Obrador's style, incorporating her scientific approach. She retains some of his tactics while aiming to set her distinct tone. Her focus is on maintaining media attention and managing governmental interests.

Updated: 03-10-2024 07:51 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum stepped into her new role as Mexico's president, continuing the early morning news briefings that became a hallmark under her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Unlike Lopez Obrador's lengthy sessions, Sheinbaum's briefings are more concise, reflecting her background as a scientist and academic.

Maintaining continuity with Lopez Obrador's policies, Sheinbaum pledged ongoing diplomatic disputes and media engagement strategies while downplaying issues like cartel violence in Sinaloa. In contrast to her forerunner's combative style, she appears more focused on moderation and precision.

Roy Campos of Consulta-Mitofsky suggests that Sheinbaum's success will hinge on her ability to engage with the media effectively. If she can mirror her predecessor's media manoeuvring abilities, she might achieve similar popularity, capturing public empathy along the way.

