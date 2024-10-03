Left Menu

Political Storm: Telangana Minister's Remarks on Celebrity Divorce Spark Controversy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has condemned Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's remarks linking actor divorces to political figures. Reddy critiqued the political discourse in Telangana, urging the public and media to boycott disrespectful politicians, stating their language lacks decorum and dignity, ultimately dividing society.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy has lashed out at Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her controversial statements linking the divorces of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bharat Rashtra Samiti's working President, KT Rama Rao. Speaking to media on Thursday, Reddy accused BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao of sowing discord in Telangana society, accusing current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of perpetuating it.

Reddy decried the remarks involving an actor's family life as inappropriate, asserting that the political discourse in Telangana has deteriorated over the years. "The language politicos use today lacks dignity and insults women and society. It all started with KCR, and has worsened under Revanth Reddy," he remarked, pressing the community to reject such behavior.

In response to the growing political infamy, Reddy urged the people and media of Telangana to boycott leaders and parties that indulge in derogatory rhetoric, citing the spread of this culture as harmful to societal decorum, both locally and nationally. This incident follows a clarification from Surekha who claimed her comments were intended to criticize KT Rama Rao's alleged belittling of women, and offered an apology if her words were deemed offensive. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

