Key Hamas Leader Targeted in Israeli Airstrike

The Israeli military conducted an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, targeting and killing senior Hamas leader Rawhi Mushtaha along with fellow commanders. The attack took place in a fortified compound serving as a command center. Mushtaha was closely associated with Yahya Sinwar, known for planning significant attacks against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:58 IST
The Israeli military announced it successfully executed an airstrike in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the death of a senior Hamas leader, Rawhi Mushtaha, and two other commanders. This attack occurred in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza, known to function as a command and control center for Hamas.

Rawhi Mushtaha, identified as a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, played a significant role in Hamas' operations. Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7 attack on Israel that initiated the ongoing conflict, remains in hiding, believed to be within Gaza, the military stated.

No immediate comment was received from Hamas regarding the incident. The airstrike marks a continued escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding another layer of complexity to the volatile situation in the region.

