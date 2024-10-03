Key Hamas Leader Targeted in Israeli Airstrike

The Israeli military announced it successfully executed an airstrike in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the death of a senior Hamas leader, Rawhi Mushtaha, and two other commanders. This attack occurred in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza, known to function as a command and control center for Hamas.

Rawhi Mushtaha, identified as a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, played a significant role in Hamas' operations. Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7 attack on Israel that initiated the ongoing conflict, remains in hiding, believed to be within Gaza, the military stated.

No immediate comment was received from Hamas regarding the incident. The airstrike marks a continued escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding another layer of complexity to the volatile situation in the region.

