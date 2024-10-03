Left Menu

SAD's Cheema Criticizes Punjab Government Amidst Air Quality Concerns

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema urged the Supreme Court to sanction negligent officials overseeing air quality management. Criticizing Punjab's government, he highlighted discrepancies in election spending versus environmental efforts. Additionally, Cheema questioned MP Kangana Ranaut’s independence following her farm law remarks and demanded BJP accountability.

SAD's Cheema Criticizes Punjab Government Amidst Air Quality Concerns
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior leader and spokesperson for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Daljit Singh Cheema, has called for the Supreme Court to take direct action against officials who fail to adhere to air quality management guidelines. His remarks come in response to the Supreme Court's order directing Punjab and Haryana to provide an affidavit within seven days, acknowledging their failure to comply with the Commission of Air Quality Monitoring's directives.

Cheema insisted that strict measures should be taken against negligent officers, criticizing the Punjab government's prioritization of election spending over environmental concerns. "While crores are spent on election campaigns and advertisements, little is done for the environment," he stated, also accusing the government of not providing affordable equipment for stubble management to farmers.

Amid a controversy stirred by Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Punjab and farm laws, Cheema implied that her statements might not be entirely self-directed, questioning the lack of action from the BJP. Kangana had suggested reinstating the repealed farm laws before later retracting the statement, acknowledging alignment with BJP's position. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia confirmed that her comments were unofficial and not representative of the party's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

