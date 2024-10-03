Left Menu

Controversial Comeback: Sucha Singh Langah Returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal has reinducted former minister Sucha Singh Langah. Acquitted of rape charges that led to his departure in 2017, Langah requested reinstatement following his religious punishment by the Akal Takht in 2022. His return emerges amidst a leadership rebellion within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:08 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to bring Sucha Singh Langah back into their ranks. This decision follows Langah's acquittal of rape charges that forced his exit from the party in 2017, party officials confirmed.

Sucha Singh Langah had communicated with SAD's working president, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, expressing his desire to rejoin the party after a court cleared him of all allegations. Bhundar announced on X that they have agreed to give Langah another chance to contribute as a regular party member.

The move comes during turbulent times for the SAD, marked by internal rifts and declining electoral performance. Langah's reinduction may symbolize potential shifts in the party's strategy as it continues to grapple with leadership challenges and seeks to unify its fragmented ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

