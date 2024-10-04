Political Maneuvers in Haryana: Kumari Selja's Strategic Move
Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja met with the party leadership in Delhi amidst reports of her dissatisfaction with party affairs in Haryana. Her absence from the state's election campaign reflects a focus on her Sirsa constituency. Meanwhile, former BJP leader Ashok Tanwar rejoined Congress ahead of the state polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja held crucial talks with the party's central leadership in Delhi as the Haryana Assembly election campaign reached its final day.
Reports suggest Selja is 'upset' with the party's operations in Haryana, leading to her decreased involvement in state election campaigning and increased focus on her Sirsa Lok Sabha area.
Her meeting coincided with former BJP leader Ashok Tanwar's return to Congress, just days before the polls, following his campaigning efforts for the BJP's candidate in the Safidon constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress always insulted Dalit leaders be it Ashok Tanwar or Kumari Selja: Amit Shah at Tohana rally.
Ashok Tanwar's Political Homecoming
BJP leader Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh.
Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress Amid Haryana Polls
Smriti Irani Challenges Congress on Dalit Leadership, Promotes Haryana Welfare Schemes