Political Maneuvers in Haryana: Kumari Selja's Strategic Move

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja met with the party leadership in Delhi amidst reports of her dissatisfaction with party affairs in Haryana. Her absence from the state's election campaign reflects a focus on her Sirsa constituency. Meanwhile, former BJP leader Ashok Tanwar rejoined Congress ahead of the state polls.

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja held crucial talks with the party's central leadership in Delhi as the Haryana Assembly election campaign reached its final day.

Reports suggest Selja is 'upset' with the party's operations in Haryana, leading to her decreased involvement in state election campaigning and increased focus on her Sirsa Lok Sabha area.

Her meeting coincided with former BJP leader Ashok Tanwar's return to Congress, just days before the polls, following his campaigning efforts for the BJP's candidate in the Safidon constituency.

