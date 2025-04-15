Poland and South Korea's Strategic Missile Venture

Poland is strengthening its defense capabilities through a partnership with South Korea, with both nations establishing a joint venture for missile production.

The newly formed company will produce CGR-080 guided missiles in Poland, enhancing local defense manufacturing as part of strategic goals outlined following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This collaboration is marked by a notable transfer of technology, enabling the Polish industry to produce advanced missile systems used by its military, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted on X.

