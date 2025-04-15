Poland and South Korea's Strategic Missile Venture
Poland and South Korea have formed a joint venture for missile production, boosting Poland's defense capacity amid security concerns. The agreement allows technology transfer and local production of CGR-080 guided missiles, used by South Korea's K239 Chunmoo system, purchased by Warsaw.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is strengthening its defense capabilities through a partnership with South Korea, with both nations establishing a joint venture for missile production.
The newly formed company will produce CGR-080 guided missiles in Poland, enhancing local defense manufacturing as part of strategic goals outlined following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This collaboration is marked by a notable transfer of technology, enabling the Polish industry to produce advanced missile systems used by its military, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Explore Ukraine Peace Settlement
Kharkiv Under Fire: Ukraine's Enduring Struggle
Sweden's Historic Aid Package for Ukraine: $1.59 Billion to Bolster Defense
Sweden's Record Military Aid Boost to Ukraine
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Peace in Ukraine Amidst Russian Tensions