Firefighter Union Steers Clear of Presidential Endorsement, Impacting Harris's Campaign

The International Association of Fire Fighters announced Thursday that it will refrain from endorsing any presidential candidate, a decision perceived as a detriment to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign.

Representing 300,000 career firefighters and emergency responders, the union decided against an endorsement by a narrow margin of 1.2%, as stated by General President Edward Kelly. "This decision, deemed crucial for maintaining our unity, involved serious deliberation," Kelly noted.

The move represents a notable setback for Harris, who counts on organized labor's support to connect with working-class voters, especially in pivotal swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The union notably was the first to back Joe Biden in the 2019 electoral challenge against then-President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)