Firefighter Union Steers Clear of Presidential Endorsement, Impacting Harris's Campaign

The International Association of Fire Fighters, representing 300,000 professionals, decided not to endorse any presidential candidate, affecting Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign. This decision, made by a slight margin, reflects the broader hesitation seen among unions regarding endorsements, and hinders Harris's appeals to working-class voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:28 IST
The International Association of Fire Fighters announced Thursday that it will refrain from endorsing any presidential candidate, a decision perceived as a detriment to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign.

Representing 300,000 career firefighters and emergency responders, the union decided against an endorsement by a narrow margin of 1.2%, as stated by General President Edward Kelly. "This decision, deemed crucial for maintaining our unity, involved serious deliberation," Kelly noted.

The move represents a notable setback for Harris, who counts on organized labor's support to connect with working-class voters, especially in pivotal swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The union notably was the first to back Joe Biden in the 2019 electoral challenge against then-President Donald Trump.

