Left Menu

Historic Agreement: U.S. Dock Workers End Major Strike with 62% Wage Boost

U.S. dock workers and port operators have ended a three-day strike with a tentative deal to raise wages by 62% over six years. This significant agreement, supported by President Biden, resolves the biggest work stoppage in decades, impacting 36 ports and preventing shortages of essential goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 05:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 05:13 IST
Historic Agreement: U.S. Dock Workers End Major Strike with 62% Wage Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a landmark agreement, effectively ending a crippling three-day strike that halted shipping on the East and Gulf Coasts. The tentative deal promises a wage increase of 62% over six years, pushing wages up from $39 to $63 per hour.

The International Longshoremen's Association, who had originally sought a 77% raise, accepted this offer after negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance. This resolution concludes the most significant work stoppage in almost five decades, which had paralyzed container unloading from Maine to Texas.

President Biden praised the agreement as 'critical progress,' while his administration resisted calls to use federal powers to end the strike, ensuring union support ahead of elections. With port operations resuming, the economy avoided potential price hikes on essential imports like food and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024