Historic Agreement: U.S. Dock Workers End Major Strike with 62% Wage Boost
U.S. dock workers and port operators have ended a three-day strike with a tentative deal to raise wages by 62% over six years. This significant agreement, supported by President Biden, resolves the biggest work stoppage in decades, impacting 36 ports and preventing shortages of essential goods.
U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a landmark agreement, effectively ending a crippling three-day strike that halted shipping on the East and Gulf Coasts. The tentative deal promises a wage increase of 62% over six years, pushing wages up from $39 to $63 per hour.
The International Longshoremen's Association, who had originally sought a 77% raise, accepted this offer after negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance. This resolution concludes the most significant work stoppage in almost five decades, which had paralyzed container unloading from Maine to Texas.
President Biden praised the agreement as 'critical progress,' while his administration resisted calls to use federal powers to end the strike, ensuring union support ahead of elections. With port operations resuming, the economy avoided potential price hikes on essential imports like food and electronics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
