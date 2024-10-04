Left Menu

Cheney and Harris Unite Against Trump: A Bipartisan Stand for Leadership

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris joined forces to oppose former President Trump. Cheney, a staunch conservative, cast her first vote for a Democrat, endorsing Harris. They stress Trump's unfitness to lead, advocating for constitutionality over party loyalty in a tight race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 07:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 07:22 IST
Cheney and Harris Unite Against Trump: A Bipartisan Stand for Leadership

In a rare display of bipartisan unity, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris united to campaign against former President Donald Trump. Highlighting Trump's lack of fitness to lead, Cheney, an iconic conservative, endorsed Harris, emphasizing putting the country above party lines.

Throughout the Wisconsin event, Cheney described Trump as vindictive and cruel, citing his refusal to accept the 2020 election results as disqualifying. Despite their differences, Cheney and Harris found common ground in their dedication to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, presenting a coalition to court Republican and centrist voters.

As polls indicate a tight race, Harris needs to appeal to Republicans and independents while maintaining her base. Cheney's endorsement aims to bridge this gap, supporting Harris's stance on national unity, despite past divergence on issues like same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024