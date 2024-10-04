Left Menu

Biden Hits Campaign Trail: Key Visits to Battleground States

President Joe Biden plans to visit Milwaukee and Philadelphia, rescheduling previous trips postponed by Hurricane Helene. His focus is on boosting jobs by replacing lead pipes in Milwaukee and supporting Senator Bob Casey’s re-election in Pennsylvania. These states are critical in Vice President Harris' campaign against Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:41 IST
Biden Hits Campaign Trail: Key Visits to Battleground States
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden will embark on a strategic tour of key battleground states next week, aiming to bolster Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic campaign against former President Donald Trump. Initially postponed due to Hurricane Helene, Biden's rescheduled visits underscore the importance of winning over voters in these pivotal regions.

Biden is set to join a White House event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, focusing on initiatives to create jobs by replacing lead pipes, highlighting his administration's commitment to economic growth. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he will campaign for Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who is seeking re-election. While these visits are not part of the Harris campaign, they are crucial in capturing voter attention in these competitive states.

Despite the disruptions, Biden intends to maintain focus on urgent national issues including the hurricane response and the Middle East conflict. The administration hopes Biden will deliver a compelling economic message following the resolution of a major port strike and a positive jobs report, which are top concerns for American voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024