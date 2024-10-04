Biden Hits Campaign Trail: Key Visits to Battleground States

President Joe Biden will embark on a strategic tour of key battleground states next week, aiming to bolster Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic campaign against former President Donald Trump. Initially postponed due to Hurricane Helene, Biden's rescheduled visits underscore the importance of winning over voters in these pivotal regions.

Biden is set to join a White House event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, focusing on initiatives to create jobs by replacing lead pipes, highlighting his administration's commitment to economic growth. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he will campaign for Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who is seeking re-election. While these visits are not part of the Harris campaign, they are crucial in capturing voter attention in these competitive states.

Despite the disruptions, Biden intends to maintain focus on urgent national issues including the hurricane response and the Middle East conflict. The administration hopes Biden will deliver a compelling economic message following the resolution of a major port strike and a positive jobs report, which are top concerns for American voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)