Obama's Swing State Strategy: Boosting Harris' Presidential Bid
Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign in key swing states to support Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the White House. Starting next Thursday in Pittsburgh, Obama’s tour will cover the last 27 days before the election, underscoring his long-standing friendship with Harris.
Former President Barack Obama is set to leverage his influence in a whirlwind tour of swing states, aimed at bolstering Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. His campaign trail kicks off in Pittsburgh next Thursday.
In the final stretch of the election, Obama plans to visit multiple states to rally support for Harris. Their friendship spans two decades, dating back to Obama's Senate campaign days when he first met Harris.
Obama's involvement is particularly significant given his role in encouraging President Joe Biden to retreat from the 2024 race, leaving Harris at the forefront. His active presence contrasts with Biden's limited campaign appearances. During the Democratic convention, Obama highlighted Harris' work ethic and commitment to the public, reminiscing about her early support for his own presidential bid.
