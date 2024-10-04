Left Menu

Kamala Harris Seeks to Regain Arab American Support Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Vice President Kamala Harris will engage with Arab American leaders in Flint, Michigan, to address their discontent with U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Harris' campaign faces critical polling among Arab Americans, a demographic crucial in the swing state of Michigan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Arab American leaders in Flint, Michigan, aiming to mend relations with voters upset over the U.S.'s stance on Israel's military activities in Gaza and Lebanon, sources revealed. Participants in the meeting include leaders from Emgage, the American Task Force on Lebanon, and Harris' long-time friend, Hala Hijazi, who has personally been affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Jim Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, declined to attend, citing dissatisfaction with the invitation process. The Uncommitted National Movement's leaders expressed disappointment over their exclusion from the dialogue. One source lamented the lack of engagement with community leaders who have not pledged support to Harris' campaign.

Harris' national security adviser met with community leaders to express support for a ceasefire in Gaza and diplomatic efforts in Lebanon. As Harris prepares to face Donald Trump in a tight presidential race, polling indicates a shift among Arab Americans who traditionally supported Democrats, highlighting the significance of addressing their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

