Kamala Harris Seeks to Rebuild Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to engage with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Flint, Michigan, in a bid to address their grievances over the United States' support for Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

This meeting is part of a broader strategy to win back the crucial Arab and Muslim vote, which significantly supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election but may now risk turning away from Harris in the upcoming presidential race against Donald Trump.

Amid escalating tensions and criticisms over her Middle East policies, Harris has met with influential groups like Emgage and spoken about her administration's stance on seeking peace and diplomacy in the region.

