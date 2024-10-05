Left Menu

Biden Surprises Press Corps with White House Briefing Appearance

Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room, responding to queries about the economy, political landscape, and Middle East tensions. He addressed concerns about the upcoming election, stable job numbers, and inflation rates, while affirming Vice President Harris's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 04:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

After three years in office, President Joe Biden unexpectedly appeared in the White House briefing room, engaging with the press following a positive jobs report and a temporary truce in dockworkers' strikes.

This marked a rare interaction, as Biden generally fields fewer questions than his predecessors, making his visit a welcome change for reporters in attendance, who initially experienced delays due to a sudden schedule shift.

Biden's presence at the conference sparked discussions on the upcoming 2024 election, the state of the economy, and tensions in the Middle East. Notably, he reiterated confidence in a free election process and confronted criticisms aimed at government's economic accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

