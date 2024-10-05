Left Menu

Volunteers Navigate Treacherous Terrain to Aid Helene Victims

Private volunteers, including mule drivers and helicopter pilots, are essential in delivering aid to victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. With telecommunications down and roads blocked, these volunteers tackle challenges to offer relief to isolated mountain communities affected by the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 05:25 IST
Volunteers Navigate Treacherous Terrain to Aid Helene Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vast network of private volunteers, including mule drivers and helicopter pilots, is playing a pivotal role in delivering aid and rescuing victims stranded in isolated mountain communities in North Carolina. One week after Hurricane Helene roared through, untold thousands remain cut off with impassable roads and damaged communications.

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns about the upcoming presidential election, warning that former President Donald Trump may not peacefully concede if he disagrees with the result. This sentiment underscores the tense political climate brewing as Election Day approaches.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of Ruben Gutierrez, a Texas death row inmate seeking DNA testing in his case. This signals a potential shift in legal protocols regarding post-conviction DNA evidence testing, with significant implications for similar cases in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024