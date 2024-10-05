Volunteers Navigate Treacherous Terrain to Aid Helene Victims

A vast network of private volunteers, including mule drivers and helicopter pilots, is playing a pivotal role in delivering aid and rescuing victims stranded in isolated mountain communities in North Carolina. One week after Hurricane Helene roared through, untold thousands remain cut off with impassable roads and damaged communications.

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns about the upcoming presidential election, warning that former President Donald Trump may not peacefully concede if he disagrees with the result. This sentiment underscores the tense political climate brewing as Election Day approaches.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of Ruben Gutierrez, a Texas death row inmate seeking DNA testing in his case. This signals a potential shift in legal protocols regarding post-conviction DNA evidence testing, with significant implications for similar cases in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)