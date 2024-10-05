Pakistan Army Deployed Amidst PTI Protest Plans

In a decisive move to maintain law and order, Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Islamabad on Saturday to ensure the security of the city ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This comes as former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepares for a protest, demanding Khan's release.

The deployment, effective from October 5 to 17, falls under Article 245 of the Constitution. The protest initiated by PTI is set to converge at D-Chowk, despite governmental countermeasures including blocked highways, a ban on pillion riding, and suspended mobile services. The protest caravan, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, progressed through Punjab, reaching Buhran in the Attock region.

Authorities have imposed Section 144, banning gatherings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and suspended metro services between the twin cities. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured that any attempts to disrupt law and order will be firmly dealt with, as Lahore braces for its own protest called by PTI, amidst additional security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)