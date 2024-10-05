Left Menu

Pakistan Army Deployed Amidst PTI Protest Plans

Pakistan Army troops have been deployed in Islamabad to ensure security for the SCO summit amidst protests led by Imran Khan's PTI party. The protest, demanding Khan's release and displaying solidarity with the judiciary, faces governmental restrictions including roadblocks and the suspension of mobile services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:20 IST
Pakistan Army Deployed Amidst PTI Protest Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move to maintain law and order, Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Islamabad on Saturday to ensure the security of the city ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This comes as former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepares for a protest, demanding Khan's release.

The deployment, effective from October 5 to 17, falls under Article 245 of the Constitution. The protest initiated by PTI is set to converge at D-Chowk, despite governmental countermeasures including blocked highways, a ban on pillion riding, and suspended mobile services. The protest caravan, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, progressed through Punjab, reaching Buhran in the Attock region.

Authorities have imposed Section 144, banning gatherings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and suspended metro services between the twin cities. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured that any attempts to disrupt law and order will be firmly dealt with, as Lahore braces for its own protest called by PTI, amidst additional security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024