Deputy Chief Minister's Son Sanctioned for Vehicle Violations in Rajasthan

The son of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa faces a fine of Rs 7,000 for driving a car with unauthorized modifications. This penalty follows online circulation of a video capturing him violating traffic regulations on Jaipur's Amber Road.

The footage, captured last week, showed Bairwa's son accompanied by Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj's son. A government vehicle with a police beacon was seen in pursuit. The vehicle, owned by Bhardwaj's son, has prompted a notice under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Bairwa's son was fined Rs 5,000 for unauthorized modifications, Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt, and another Rs 1,000 for mobile use while driving. The Deputy CM later expressed regret, cautioning his son about future behavior to prevent harming his party's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)