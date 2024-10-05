Haryana Awaits: Congress Eyes Return to Power as Elections Begin

The political landscape in Haryana is abuzz as senior Congress leader Kumari Selja claims that the populace is eager for change through the assembly elections. The seasoned leader cast her vote in Hisar district, expressing optimism for a Congress resurgence.

Polling has commenced across Haryana's 90 assembly seats, and Selja calls for voters to exercise their franchise for the state's future. She deflects questions about her potential role as Chief Minister, stating the party's high command would make that decision post-results.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala echoed this sentiment in Kaithal, asserting the party's lead in over 70 seats. He emphasized that the victory, should it occur, would reflect the people's will rather than merely a party triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)