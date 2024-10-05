Delhi's Bus Marshals: A Political Crossroad

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, joined by both AAP and BJP MLAs, made their way to Lt Governor VK Saxena's office on Saturday. Their mission was to submit a note advocating the reinstatement of bus marshals and to secure the Lt Governor's approval.

Previously, the cabinet had approved this note during a meeting. BJP MLAs engaged with Atishi regarding the bus marshals' reinstatement issue, prompting the Chief Minister to invite them to participate in the delegation aiming to obtain the LG's consent.

In an impactful video, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized that the cabinet had unanimously endorsed the note, which was then presented to the LG by the CM and cross-party MLAs to receive Saxena's endorsement.

The backdrop involves over 10,000 civil defence volunteers, initially appointed as marshals in public transport buses, who were removed last year following objections by the directorate of civil defence, citing their primary roles in disaster management duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)