BJP Unveils Five-Point Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a five-point manifesto for the impending assembly elections in Jharkhand, highlighting a series of initiatives aimed at benefiting women, youths, and the general populace by promising economic and social reforms.

Key promises include monthly financial support of Rs 2,100 for women, employment opportunities with five lakh new jobs for the youth, and affordable housing for all. The manifesto, dubbed 'Panch Pran,' was presented by Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, alongside senior Union ministers.

Further commitments involve offering LPG cylinders at subsidized rates, initiating massive government recruitment processes, and providing financial aid to students preparing for competitive exams. The party's measures reflect a strategic move ahead of the polls, aspiring to secure governance in the state.

