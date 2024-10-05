BJP Unveils Five-Point Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections
The BJP released its five-point manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections, promising financial aid to women, job creation, housing for all, and educational support. The party plans extensive hiring in government sectors and celebrates tribal icon Birsa Munda with a comprehensive manifesto rollout.
On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a five-point manifesto for the impending assembly elections in Jharkhand, highlighting a series of initiatives aimed at benefiting women, youths, and the general populace by promising economic and social reforms.
Key promises include monthly financial support of Rs 2,100 for women, employment opportunities with five lakh new jobs for the youth, and affordable housing for all. The manifesto, dubbed 'Panch Pran,' was presented by Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, alongside senior Union ministers.
Further commitments involve offering LPG cylinders at subsidized rates, initiating massive government recruitment processes, and providing financial aid to students preparing for competitive exams. The party's measures reflect a strategic move ahead of the polls, aspiring to secure governance in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
