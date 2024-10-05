Empowering Women: Congress Gains 200k Members in 20 Days

The All India Mahila Congress has reported a notable surge in membership, adding over 200,000 women to its ranks in just 20 days through a nationwide online campaign. This drive, initiated on the Mahila Congress's foundation day, reflects the party's commitment to women's issues.

The campaign aligns with the Congress's broader push for justice for women, a theme prominent in recent polling campaigns including Haryana's assembly elections. AIMC President Alka Lamba emphasized the party's focus on women, noting that Congress had fielded 12 female candidates in Haryana's elections, pushing for greater gender representation.

Criticizing the BJP for high inflation and lack of support for women, Lamba highlighted Congress's backing of former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, showcasing the party's dedication to women's empowerment in both politics and sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)