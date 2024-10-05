Modi Targets Congress with Fierce Criticism at Maharashtra Rally
During rallies in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being 'run by urban Naxals' and criticized its policies as corrupt. He emphasized unity to counter Congress's alleged divisive politics and highlighted developmental projects including Metro Rail expansions and the empowerment-focused 'Ladki Bahin Yojna'.
In a series of rallies held across Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being 'run by a gang of urban Naxals'. He called for unity among people to counter what he described as the 'most corrupt and dishonest party'.
Addressing large crowds in Washim and Thane, Modi launched and laid the foundation for multiple development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore, highlighting major initiatives such as the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail and the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension.
Accusing Congress of divisive politics, Modi underscored the importance of new projects like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojna' for women's empowerment while alleging that past Congress governments stalled crucial development and welfare schemes in Maharashtra.
