Communist Party Critiques NDA's 'Anti-People' Economic Policies

The Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) has criticized the NDA government's economic policies, claiming growing dissatisfaction among various societal groups. The seminar highlighted concerns over 'anti-people' policies and critiqued the 'One Nation, One Election' concept as undemocratic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:56 IST
The Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) has openly criticized the NDA government's economic policies, claiming they have failed to address widespread economic discontent across the nation.

During a three-day seminar titled 'The Greatest Need of our Time,' discussions were held on a myriad of pressing issues. Speakers took aim at the ruling party's 'anti-people' policies, citing increasing dissatisfaction among farmers, Dalits, traders, and the middle class.

Key figures, including MCPI(U) general secretary M. Ashok Onkar and Left leader Kiranjit Singh Sekhon, expressed that recent electoral votes demonstrated people's growing discontent. Instead of adapting its approach, the government is accused of pushing policies that 'divide and oppress people.' The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' was also denounced as unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

