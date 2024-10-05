Communist Party Critiques NDA's 'Anti-People' Economic Policies

The Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) has openly criticized the NDA government's economic policies, claiming they have failed to address widespread economic discontent across the nation.

During a three-day seminar titled 'The Greatest Need of our Time,' discussions were held on a myriad of pressing issues. Speakers took aim at the ruling party's 'anti-people' policies, citing increasing dissatisfaction among farmers, Dalits, traders, and the middle class.

Key figures, including MCPI(U) general secretary M. Ashok Onkar and Left leader Kiranjit Singh Sekhon, expressed that recent electoral votes demonstrated people's growing discontent. Instead of adapting its approach, the government is accused of pushing policies that 'divide and oppress people.' The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' was also denounced as unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)