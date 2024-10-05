Intensified Escalation: Israel Expands Bombardment in Lebanon

Israel has ramped up its military campaign in Lebanon, launching multiple airstrikes across Beirut's southern suburbs and striking a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli for the first time. Targets include Hezbollah and Hamas, as violence surges in the region.

The conflict has forced tens of thousands to flee, with international rallies marking the anniversary of the Gaza conflict. Israel's assault on the Beddawi camp resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including a Hamas official and his family.

Military operations continue alongside diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire. Despite numerous projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel, many were intercepted. Regional tensions remain high, with severe humanitarian impacts unfolding in both Lebanon and Gaza.

