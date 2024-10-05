Left Menu

Intensified Escalation: Israel Expands Bombardment in Lebanon

Israel has intensified its bombardment in Lebanon, targeting both Hezbollah and Hamas in a series of airstrikes. As violence escalates, tens of thousands flee the conflict-affected regions. With significant casualties, ongoing military operations continue to impact Lebanon and Gaza, prompting international calls for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:58 IST
Israel has ramped up its military campaign in Lebanon, launching multiple airstrikes across Beirut's southern suburbs and striking a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli for the first time. Targets include Hezbollah and Hamas, as violence surges in the region.

The conflict has forced tens of thousands to flee, with international rallies marking the anniversary of the Gaza conflict. Israel's assault on the Beddawi camp resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including a Hamas official and his family.

Military operations continue alongside diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire. Despite numerous projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel, many were intercepted. Regional tensions remain high, with severe humanitarian impacts unfolding in both Lebanon and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

