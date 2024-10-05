Congress Set for Resurgence: Exit Polls Predict Sweeping Wins in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir

Exit polls released on Saturday have predicted a decisive win for the Congress party in the Haryana state elections. The forecasts also suggest that the Congress alliance with the National Conference could take a sizable lead in Jammu & Kashmir. The regional partner, the National Conference, is expected to emerge as the single largest party in the region.

Several polls, including those by Dainik Bhaskar and C-Voter-India Today, have estimated that Congress could secure 44 to 62 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, substantially ahead of the BJP, which is projected to win between 15 and 32 seats.

This potential shift comes after nearly a decade of BJP governance under Manohar Lal Khattar. The outcome could disrupt the current political landscape, as the Congress aims to reclaim influence with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda spearheading their campaign efforts in Haryana.

