Diplomatic Dynamics: North Korea and China Mark 75 Years

The leaders of North Korea and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Sunday, exchanging messages that highlighted ambitions for stronger future ties. However, there are growing questions about the current status of their relationship.

Amid intensifying cooperation between North Korea and Russia, China appears to be maintaining its distance from its historical ally. Experts believe that upcoming exchanges and commemorative actions between North Korea and China could indicate the actual status of their relationship.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping affirming his commitment to advancing cooperative relations. Meanwhile, Xi expressed China's readiness to jointly promote the socialist cause. Since establishing ties in 1949, China has been North Korea's primary trading partner and aid provider. However, many analysts suggest that China is cautious about forming a robust anti-West alliance with North Korea and Russia due to regional stability and economic priorities.

