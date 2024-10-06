Diplomatic Dynamics: North Korea and China Mark 75 Years
North Korea and China's 75th diplomatic anniversary highlights their evolving relations. Although historically close, recent ties seem less robust, with China maintaining distance amid North Korea's deepening cooperation with Russia. Commemorative exchanges may reveal future dynamics, amid wider regional security and economic concerns.
- Country:
- South Korea
The leaders of North Korea and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Sunday, exchanging messages that highlighted ambitions for stronger future ties. However, there are growing questions about the current status of their relationship.
Amid intensifying cooperation between North Korea and Russia, China appears to be maintaining its distance from its historical ally. Experts believe that upcoming exchanges and commemorative actions between North Korea and China could indicate the actual status of their relationship.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping affirming his commitment to advancing cooperative relations. Meanwhile, Xi expressed China's readiness to jointly promote the socialist cause. Since establishing ties in 1949, China has been North Korea's primary trading partner and aid provider. However, many analysts suggest that China is cautious about forming a robust anti-West alliance with North Korea and Russia due to regional stability and economic priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine Bans Telegram on Official Devices Amid Russian Surveillance Concerns
Russia Closes M-9 Highway Near Toropets Amid Security Concerns
Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Facilities Overnight
Overnight Russian Missile Strike Devastates Kryvyi Rih
Russia and China Engage in Naval Exercises in Sea of Japan