Tensions and Diplomacy: India's Participation in SCO Summit in Pakistan

Former Deputy J&K CM Kavinder Gupta advises Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to avoid commenting on India's foreign policy regarding Pakistan. As India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prepares to attend the SCO meeting in Islamabad, discussions arise about diplomatic opportunities and the importance of maintaining relations with neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:06 IST
Tensions and Diplomacy: India's Participation in SCO Summit in Pakistan
Former Deputy Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking statement, Former Deputy Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has advised Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairperson of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, to refrain from commenting on India's foreign policy matters, particularly regarding Pakistan. This statement comes in response to Mirwaiz expressing hope for constructive engagement during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. Gupta stressed that India's government is fully equipped to handle its foreign policy issues independently.

Gupta criticized Mirwaiz for focusing on Pakistan, urging him to concentrate on domestic issues instead. He accused Pakistan of being a breeding ground for terrorism and noted its history of issues with Kashmiri Pandits. Meanwhile, Mirwaiz, who has resurfaced on social media after a long house arrest, emphasized his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict while encouraging India and Pakistan to utilize the SCO Summit as an opportunity for constructive dialogue.

The National Conference, led by Farooq Abdullah, also showed optimism in India's participation in the SCO meeting as a step toward peace. Rattan Lal Gupta, NC's provincial president, expressed support for dialogues and better relations with Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the meeting but clarified that his focus remains on the SCO's multilateral agenda, not India-Pakistan bilateral issues. The meeting, scheduled for October in Islamabad, highlights delicate diplomatic balances amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

