Haryana Awaits Verdict: Congress Poised for Significant Wins in 2024 Assembly Elections

In a significant political development, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda voiced confidence in his party's prospects as exit polls suggest a commanding lead for Congress in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Hooda expressed gratitude to the electorate for a peaceful voting process, asserting that the public had long decided to favor Congress after experiencing previous administrations' shortcomings. Exit polls indicate that Congress may secure 50 to 64 seats out of the 90-seat assembly, marking a potential return to power not seen since their tenure from 2005 to 2014.

While the BJP remains optimistic about forming the government, especially given their earlier successes, their Ambala candidate, Aseem Goel, acknowledged the fluid nature of politics predicted to unfold in coming days. As anticipation builds, results from the October 8 vote count are eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)