Left Menu

Haryana Awaits Verdict: Congress Poised for Significant Wins in 2024 Assembly Elections

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda anticipates a Congress victory following exit polls predicting a strong showing in the 2024 assembly elections. As results near, the BJP remains hopeful, but Hooda emphasizes the public's readiness for a Congress comeback after witnessing past governance under different parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:35 IST
Haryana Awaits Verdict: Congress Poised for Significant Wins in 2024 Assembly Elections
Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda voiced confidence in his party's prospects as exit polls suggest a commanding lead for Congress in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Hooda expressed gratitude to the electorate for a peaceful voting process, asserting that the public had long decided to favor Congress after experiencing previous administrations' shortcomings. Exit polls indicate that Congress may secure 50 to 64 seats out of the 90-seat assembly, marking a potential return to power not seen since their tenure from 2005 to 2014.

While the BJP remains optimistic about forming the government, especially given their earlier successes, their Ambala candidate, Aseem Goel, acknowledged the fluid nature of politics predicted to unfold in coming days. As anticipation builds, results from the October 8 vote count are eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024