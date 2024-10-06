Demand for Justice: Outcry after Shocking Child Crime in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal has called upon the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to address a harrowing crime involving a minor girl in South 24 Parganas. The young victim was allegedly raped and murdered, with accusations aimed at local police for negligence in their response.

Tibrewal expressed grave concerns about the lack of immediate action by authorities, which has left the victim's family in a state of despair. She underscored the demands for a comprehensive inquiry, suggesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to ensure thorough justice and accountability.

Highlighting the dire need for robust child protection measures, Tibrewal urged for reforms in rapid response protocols. Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have detained an individual suspected of the crime, raising public anger and emphasizing the necessity for unwavering protection of child rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)