Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Outcry after Shocking Child Crime in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal urges urgent action from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights after a minor girl's tragic rape and murder in South 24 Parganas. Alleging police negligence, Tibrewal calls for a thorough CBI investigation to ensure justice and child safety reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:15 IST
Demand for Justice: Outcry after Shocking Child Crime in West Bengal
West Bengal BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal has called upon the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to address a harrowing crime involving a minor girl in South 24 Parganas. The young victim was allegedly raped and murdered, with accusations aimed at local police for negligence in their response.

Tibrewal expressed grave concerns about the lack of immediate action by authorities, which has left the victim's family in a state of despair. She underscored the demands for a comprehensive inquiry, suggesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to ensure thorough justice and accountability.

Highlighting the dire need for robust child protection measures, Tibrewal urged for reforms in rapid response protocols. Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have detained an individual suspected of the crime, raising public anger and emphasizing the necessity for unwavering protection of child rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024