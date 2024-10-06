Brazil's Political Scene Shifts in Pivotal Municipal Elections

On Sunday, Brazilians are voting in over 5,500 municipal elections, including pivotal races for mayors and city councilors, potentially reshaping the political landscape ahead of the 2026 presidential race. Polls indicate strong conservative showings in several major cities.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, three candidates are in a tight race for mayor. Center-right incumbent Ricardo Nunes, who previously led the polls, is tied for second place with far-right digital influencer Pablo Marçal. Meanwhile, leftist Guilherme Boulos has taken a slight lead, supported by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Experts note that the anti-establishment sentiment from the right is gaining momentum, potentially redrawing Brazil's political map. Both former President Jair Bolsonaro and current President Lula have chosen selective involvement in campaigns, indicating cautious political maneuvering as the country's political dynamics evolve.

