AAP Slams BJP Over Bus Marshals' Recruitment Controversy

The ongoing controversy surrounding the recruitment of bus marshals has escalated, as AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reneging on its commitments. Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP was exposed on camera for evading the issue. He highlighted that while the AAP and Congress actively pursue solutions, the BJP remains evasive.

Bharadwaj specifically called out BJP leader Vijender Gupta, questioning when the official order to induct bus marshals would be issued. Gupta had previously assured that the order would be released once the AAP fulfilled certain conditions; however, Bharadwaj stated that despite meeting these demands, the order remains unsigned.

Criticism intensified as Bharadwaj accused Gupta and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of holding private meetings with BJP members, undermining public trust. The controversy has led to tensions between Delhi's political factions, with AAP leaders detained during protests demanding the regularization of bus marshals ahead of the promised timeline.

