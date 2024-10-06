Left Menu

AAP Slams BJP Over Bus Marshals' Recruitment Controversy

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes BJP for breaking commitments regarding bus marshals' recruitment. Accusations intensified following BJP's alleged avoidance and Delhi LG's role in the controversy. Tensions rose as BJP promised regularization of marshals, but AAP claims betrayal, accusing LG and BJP of backing out on support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:55 IST
AAP Slams BJP Over Bus Marshals' Recruitment Controversy
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing controversy surrounding the recruitment of bus marshals has escalated, as AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reneging on its commitments. Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP was exposed on camera for evading the issue. He highlighted that while the AAP and Congress actively pursue solutions, the BJP remains evasive.

Bharadwaj specifically called out BJP leader Vijender Gupta, questioning when the official order to induct bus marshals would be issued. Gupta had previously assured that the order would be released once the AAP fulfilled certain conditions; however, Bharadwaj stated that despite meeting these demands, the order remains unsigned.

Criticism intensified as Bharadwaj accused Gupta and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of holding private meetings with BJP members, undermining public trust. The controversy has led to tensions between Delhi's political factions, with AAP leaders detained during protests demanding the regularization of bus marshals ahead of the promised timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024