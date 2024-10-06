Left Menu

Naqvi Emphasizes Lesson-Laden BJP Election Strategies

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted that election results from one state should not be seen as a referendum for others. He called for the adoption of 'One nation, one election' as a significant reform, emphasizing continuous commitment, even in defeat, as essential for BJP's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:13 IST
Naqvi Emphasizes Lesson-Laden BJP Election Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has downplayed the significance of state election results as a referendum for other polls, following exit polls hinting at Congress gains in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Naqvi stressed the importance of treating each election as a learning opportunity for the BJP.

Naqvi highlighted the party's historical success, pointing out the BJP's growth from two seats in 1984 to nearly 300 in 2014. He emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of defeat, encouraging the party to remain focused and committed to future successes.

Advocating electoral reform, Naqvi called for the implementation of 'One nation, one election.' He urged political parties to adopt an open-minded approach and endorse this path-breaking reform to enhance the electoral process in India. This perspective aligns with the BJP's broader goal of strengthening democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024