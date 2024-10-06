Naqvi Emphasizes Lesson-Laden BJP Election Strategies
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted that election results from one state should not be seen as a referendum for others. He called for the adoption of 'One nation, one election' as a significant reform, emphasizing continuous commitment, even in defeat, as essential for BJP's success.
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has downplayed the significance of state election results as a referendum for other polls, following exit polls hinting at Congress gains in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Naqvi stressed the importance of treating each election as a learning opportunity for the BJP.
Naqvi highlighted the party's historical success, pointing out the BJP's growth from two seats in 1984 to nearly 300 in 2014. He emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of defeat, encouraging the party to remain focused and committed to future successes.
Advocating electoral reform, Naqvi called for the implementation of 'One nation, one election.' He urged political parties to adopt an open-minded approach and endorse this path-breaking reform to enhance the electoral process in India. This perspective aligns with the BJP's broader goal of strengthening democratic practices.
