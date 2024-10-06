Election Drama in Haryana: BJP Vs Exit Polls
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, dismisses exit poll predictions favoring Congress, asserting that the BJP will form the government independently. With confidence fueled by party leadership and grassroots support, Saini claims that the BJP's governance record will secure a majority, despite contrary exit poll forecasts.
- Country:
- India
As exit polls anticipate a favorable outcome for Congress in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini boldly proclaimed on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government independently, asserting that all arrangements were in place for a solo victory.
CM Saini remained unwavering in his optimism during a press conference, expressing confidence that BJP would secure a majority. In anticipation of the opposition's potential backlash, Saini dismissed concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as baseless.
Reiterating gratitude towards party leaders such as Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, Saini acknowledged party workers' contributions in ensuring success. He highlighted previous improvements under BJP rule, assuring continued progress. Despite exit polls projecting a Congress majority, Saini's resolute faith in BJP's triumph remains undeterred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Set for Phased Assembly Elections Amid Enthusiastic Voter Turnout
Three speed breakers blocking J'khand's development - JMM, Congress, RJD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chatra.
Our priority is to restore statehood, rest later: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on restoration of Article 370 in J-K.
Alliance with National Conference for J-K Assembly polls was necessary to remove BJP from politics: Congress chief Kharge in Jammu.
Amit Shah Accuses Congress, PDP of Spreading Fear in J-K Amid Assembly Polls