Election Drama in Haryana: BJP Vs Exit Polls

As exit polls anticipate a favorable outcome for Congress in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini boldly proclaimed on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government independently, asserting that all arrangements were in place for a solo victory.

CM Saini remained unwavering in his optimism during a press conference, expressing confidence that BJP would secure a majority. In anticipation of the opposition's potential backlash, Saini dismissed concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as baseless.

Reiterating gratitude towards party leaders such as Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, Saini acknowledged party workers' contributions in ensuring success. He highlighted previous improvements under BJP rule, assuring continued progress. Despite exit polls projecting a Congress majority, Saini's resolute faith in BJP's triumph remains undeterred.

