Political Tensions Escalate in Punjab: Attack on AAP Leader Sparks Controversy

Political tensions in Punjab's Fazilka district have escalated following an alleged attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Mandeep Singh Brar. Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Vardev Singh Mann, are accused of attempting to murder Brar, bringing the issue of political violence into sharp focus.

The attack occurred outside the block development and panchayat officer's office in Jalalabad, where Brar sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was immediately taken to Civil Hospital before being transferred to Ludhiana for further treatment. Eyewitnesses claim Akali leader Vardev Singh Mann fired the shot, aiming for another individual, but hit Brar instead.

The FIR against the accused was filed following a complaint by Gurpreet Singh, who claims the attack was politically motivated due to objections he filed against the candidacy of Vardev's son. While SAD's Daljit Singh Cheema condemns the action against his party members, the political environment grows increasingly tense with the impending gram panchayat elections set for October 15.

