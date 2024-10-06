Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Punjab: Attack on AAP Leader Sparks Controversy

In Punjab's Fazilka district, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Vardev Singh Mann and his brother, are accused of attempting to murder AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar. The incident is allegedly related to tensions over upcoming gram panchayat elections, with accusations of political bias fueling the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:43 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Punjab: Attack on AAP Leader Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Punjab's Fazilka district have escalated following an alleged attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Mandeep Singh Brar. Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Vardev Singh Mann, are accused of attempting to murder Brar, bringing the issue of political violence into sharp focus.

The attack occurred outside the block development and panchayat officer's office in Jalalabad, where Brar sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was immediately taken to Civil Hospital before being transferred to Ludhiana for further treatment. Eyewitnesses claim Akali leader Vardev Singh Mann fired the shot, aiming for another individual, but hit Brar instead.

The FIR against the accused was filed following a complaint by Gurpreet Singh, who claims the attack was politically motivated due to objections he filed against the candidacy of Vardev's son. While SAD's Daljit Singh Cheema condemns the action against his party members, the political environment grows increasingly tense with the impending gram panchayat elections set for October 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024