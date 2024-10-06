Left Menu

Haryana's Political Tumult: Farmers and Wrestlers Agitated, BJP Faces Backlash

CPI leader D Raja criticizes the BJP in Haryana, citing rising discontent among farmers and wrestlers. With exit polls favoring the Congress, the BJP faces backlash over unmet promises and perceived insensitivity toward key issues. A 65.65% voter turnout was reported in the recent Haryana Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:13 IST
CPI leader D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the political battleground of Haryana, CPI leader D Raja has launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raja alleges that the BJP has stirred unrest among Haryana's populace, particularly farmers and wrestlers, by reneging on promises and mishandling key issues.

Raja indicated that the BJP's policies have ruffled feathers among those reliant on agriculture, as their demands for a minimum support price remain unmet. Wrestlers, crucial national icons, staged protests against sexual harassment, only to be met with governmental indifference, Raja claimed.

Exit polls suggest widespread discontent may swing the upcoming elections in favor of the Congress, forecasting it could secure a dominant position in the assembly. Voter turnout reached 65.65%, slightly surpassing the state's Lok Sabha turnout. Preliminary projections predict a dramatic shift in Haryana's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

