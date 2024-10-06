Haryana's Political Tumult: Farmers and Wrestlers Agitated, BJP Faces Backlash

In the political battleground of Haryana, CPI leader D Raja has launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raja alleges that the BJP has stirred unrest among Haryana's populace, particularly farmers and wrestlers, by reneging on promises and mishandling key issues.

Raja indicated that the BJP's policies have ruffled feathers among those reliant on agriculture, as their demands for a minimum support price remain unmet. Wrestlers, crucial national icons, staged protests against sexual harassment, only to be met with governmental indifference, Raja claimed.

Exit polls suggest widespread discontent may swing the upcoming elections in favor of the Congress, forecasting it could secure a dominant position in the assembly. Voter turnout reached 65.65%, slightly surpassing the state's Lok Sabha turnout. Preliminary projections predict a dramatic shift in Haryana's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)