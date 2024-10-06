Left Menu

Biden Deploys Troops to Aid Hurricane Recovery in North Carolina

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered an additional 500 active-duty troops to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina. With the aid of over 6,100 National Guardsmen and 7,000 federal personnel, the administration aims to support families in rebuilding their lives.

Biden Deploys Troops to Aid Hurricane Recovery in North Carolina
President Joe Biden has announced the deployment of an additional 500 active-duty troops to Western North Carolina to bolster the response and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. This brings the total military support to 1,500 troops as they join forces with over 6,100 National Guardsmen and more than 7,000 federal personnel on the ground.

The President emphasized his administration's commitment to utilizing every resource available to aid affected families and communities as they embark on the long road to recovery.

In related weather developments, Biden noted that he is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Milton as it gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

